Mitch Daniels, David Ross among speakers at 2023 Sinai Forum

Purdue University Northwest has announced the speaker lineup for the 70th season of its Sinai Forum.

It kicks off with Purdue's former president and two-term Indiana governor Mitch Daniels on September 17. Other speakers include Chicago Cubs manager David Ross, bestselling author Anthony Ray Hinton, journalists Jennifer Griffin and Benjamin Hall, psychiatrist Dr. Bruce D. Perry, and geopolitical strategist Peter Zeihan.

All programs will be held Sunday afternoons at the James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex on the Westville campus. There will also be a virtual option. Programs continue through early December.

Purdue Northwest says the Sinai Forum has featured more than 300 speakers since it began in 1953.