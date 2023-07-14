Railroad crossing repairs to close Yellowstone Rd. in Valparaiso

Railroad crossing repairs continue in Valparaiso. Canadian National will close its Yellowstone Road crossing for two weeks, starting Monday.

Valparaiso's interim engineering director, Max Rehlander, says that's on top of paving work that was set to wrap up this weekend. "So, unfortunately for the residents along Yellowstone Road, it's an abrupt change. However, after this railroad fix is completed, they will have a brand new street with a brand new railroad crossing," Rehlander told the Valparaiso Board of Works on Friday.

He said the Lafayette Street crossing is expected to remain closed through the middle of August.

Meanwhile, Campbell Street will remain closed for a few more weeks near the future Journeyman Distillery site. Board members agreed to keep Campbell closed between Brown and Boundary until August 9. Rehlander blamed the delays on utility relocations in April and May.