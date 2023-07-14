© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Regionally Speaking: The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. July Economic Outlook

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Dee Dotson
Published July 14, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
/

On Friday, July 7, 2023, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the jobs report for June. The report reflects wage gains as well as low unemployment. In a statement from the White House, this news is touted as Bidenomics in action. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Assistant Vice President and Senior Economist Abbey Omodunbi to get his organizations take on the report as well as share insight on an economic outlook for the rest of 2023.

Tags
Local News Local Newsregionally speakingPNC Financial Services GroupPNC Financial Services Group senior economist Abbey OmodunbiJob GrowthHousing
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson