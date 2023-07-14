Regionally Speaking: The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. July Economic Outlook

On Friday, July 7, 2023, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the jobs report for June. The report reflects wage gains as well as low unemployment. In a statement from the White House, this news is touted as Bidenomics in action. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Assistant Vice President and Senior Economist Abbey Omodunbi to get his organizations take on the report as well as share insight on an economic outlook for the rest of 2023.

