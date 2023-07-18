© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Hammond planning to borrow money to pay legal settlement

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Michael Gallenberger
Published July 18, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT
Hammond taxpayers are on the hook for $9.6 million, in the case of James Hill. Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. told the city council last week that Hill served almost 18 years in prison in connection with a rape case from the early 1980s but ended up suing the city after he was cleared by DNA. McDermott said the city had planned to appeal the initial $25.5 million verdict but ended up negotiating a settlement of nine million.

"I got an opportunity to speak to Mr. Hill," McDermott said. "I apologized on behalf of the city of Hammond. We had a heart-to-heart. I think it made a difference. Obviously, I feel horrible about everything that happened to him. I think this is good compensation."

The city council advanced a measure to issue a $9.6 million judgment bond. The 15-year bond would add three cents to the city's property tax rate. That would amount to between $2.80 and $5.44 a year for each homeowner.

The bond ordinances will be up for the council's final approval next Monday.

