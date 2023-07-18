Projects underway at Lake Central schools

While classes are out for the summer, construction projects are underway at the Lake Central School Corporation.

An expansion of Bibich Elementary School in Dyer will add 14 classrooms and more cafeteria space, according to Director of Facilities Bill Ledyard. "The foundations and footings are done — 95-percent done — in the 10-and-four classroom addition," Ledyard told the Lake Central School Board on Monday. "We're going to start digging footings for the cafeteria expansion tomorrow (Tuesday)."

Ledyard said he hopes to start pouring slabs on the classroom addition by the end of next week, and steel delivery is scheduled for August. The project also includes two new parking lots. A separate project to renovate the existing building's heating and cooling systems is planned for next summer.

Lake Central was able to save some money on its Grimmer Middle School HVAC project by reusing existing vents in 11 classrooms. A change order recognizing the $28,522.03 cost reduction was approved by the school board.

Ledyard said work on Grimmer's classrooms is just about done. "We're doing temperature control. We're doing pipe insulating. And it's going to make it, so there's a lot going on there," Ledyard added.

Meanwhile, Lake Central has gotten the necessary permit from the town of St. John to add lights to the high school baseball and softball fields. Ledyard hopes to have the foundations and most of the underground work done before school starts, but the actual light poles won't be delivered until mid-October.

"Depending on when they come, I might hold off until fall break because it might be a good opportunity when the site's a little empty. So we'll get those set," Ledyard told board members.

Still, some of the electrical components won't be delivered until winter break.