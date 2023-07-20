© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News

Road work planned for parts of U.S. 20, State Road 10

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Michael Gallenberger
Published July 20, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT
map provided by INDOT

More roadwork is coming to a number of Region roadways.

Starting Friday, U.S. 20 will be down to one lane in each direction in Porter County between State Road 520 and County Line Road. Crews will perform maintenance on the railroad overpass for about three weeks. The Indiana Department of Transportation warns drivers to expect changing traffic patterns in the area.

Meanwhile, the Ogden Dunes Police Department says the Hillcrest Road railroad crossing will be closed Saturday through Monday, due to work on the South Shore Line's Double Track project. All traffic to and from Ogden Dunes will have to go through Portage Lakefront Park.

And in Newton County, State Road 10 will be closed between County Roads 75 and 150 West, starting Monday. The highway is scheduled to remain closed through late September for a bridge replacement. INDOT's official detour uses U.S. 41, State Road 2 and State Road 55.

Michael Gallenberger
