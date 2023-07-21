Porter County Council members want to prioritize jail upgrades over highway garage improvements

The Porter County Council is willing to borrow money for facility upgrades, but members still have some concerns with the county commissioners' project priorities.

Council President Jeremy Rivas says he'd rather see the majority of the $25 million bond go to jail upgrades, rather than improvements to the highway garage facilities. "I was still pretty shocked about the price tag on highway, the 'Garage Mahal,' as it's been called," Rivas told the rest of the council Tuesday.

An initial analysis found potentially dangerous conditions at the county's Valparaiso highway garage. But Rivas said jail improvements have been in the works for years, and he'd also like to see money set aside for storm water improvements.

There's a limited amount of time to issue the new bond, without having to raise property taxes. Council member Red Stone said he simply wants to get the process going.

"I just like getting stuff done and not having power plays," Stone said. "I mean, the commissioners are the commissioners, we're the council — I get it. But, at the end of the day, they both need to get done."

During Tuesday's meeting, council members agreed they want to see a detailed spending plan from the commissioners, as a first step.