Local News

Regionally Speaking: Pierogi Fest 2023

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Dee Dotson
Published July 24, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT
Pierogi Fest
/

Now in its 29th year and held in Downtown Whiting, Pierogi Fest provides an annual opportunity for people to return to their roots, celebrate their heritage, and have a lot of fun. The incredible event draws more than 300,000 people from across the nation and the world. Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson speaks to the newly named Mr. Pierogi Tony Panek about the dozens of food vendors serving up tasty eats for all to enjoy as well as the entertainment including the live music acts that will be performing throughout the three-day event across multiple stages, .

For more information visit https://www.pierogifest.net/

Local News Local Newsregionally speaking"Mr. Pierogi"WhitingSummer Festivals
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson