Regionally Speaking: Pierogi Fest 2023

Now in its 29th year and held in Downtown Whiting, Pierogi Fest provides an annual opportunity for people to return to their roots, celebrate their heritage, and have a lot of fun. The incredible event draws more than 300,000 people from across the nation and the world. Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson speaks to the newly named Mr. Pierogi Tony Panek about the dozens of food vendors serving up tasty eats for all to enjoy as well as the entertainment including the live music acts that will be performing throughout the three-day event across multiple stages, .

For more information visit https://www.pierogifest.net/