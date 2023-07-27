Hammond Council agrees to issue bond for legal settlement

The Hammond City Council has agreed to borrow $9.6 million, to settle a lawsuit. A jury had awarded $25.5 million to James Hill for civil rights violations, but the city ended up negotiating a $9 million settlement while preparing for an appeal. On Monday, council members passed ordinances authorizing the city to issue the necessary bonds and spend the money.

"This is over 10 years, and it will mean about $3.44 per year to the homeowner on their taxes," explained council member Janet Venecz, a sponsor of the ordinances.

Still, resident George Stoya questioned whether the city should have settled this and similar lawsuits sooner. "Because we're rolling the litigation dice here. One part about being an attorney — and any attorney will tell you this -- is being able to predict the outcome of your cases," Stoya told council members.