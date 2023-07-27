© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News

Nuses officially sworn in as Merrillville police chief

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Michael Gallenberger
Published July 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT
Kosta Nuses is sworn in as Merrillville police chief during the July 25 town council meeting.
merrillville.in.gov
merrillville.in.gov
Kosta Nuses is sworn in as Merrillville police chief during the July 25 town council meeting.

Kosta Nuses has officially taken over as Merrillville's police chief. The town says Nuses was sworn in as police chief during Tuesday's town council meeting. He'd been serving as interim chief since the start of the year. Nuses has been with the Merrillville Police Department since 2005.

He says he plans to study traffic patterns to address speeding and reckless driving. He also plans to use mobile cameras to prevent mischief and vandalism in Merrillville parks.

Changes are also coming to the Valparaiso Police Department's leadership. Detective Sergeant Mark LaMotte will take over as assistant chief, when Michael DeHaven retires in October.

