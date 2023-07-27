© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Railroad crossing repairs to impact traffic in Hammond

Published July 27, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT
Railroad crossing repairs will close Calumet Avenue and then Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond next week.

Calumet will close Monday, while Norfolk Southern rebuilds the crossing between Fayette and Kane streets. It's expected to remain closed for about three days. The Indiana Department of Transportation's official detour uses I-80/94, Indianapolis Boulevard and State Road 312.

Then, once Calumet reopens, Norfolk Southern will begin working on its Indianapolis Boulevard crossing. That will have Boulevard closed between 165th and Summer for about two days, starting around Wednesday. INDOT asks drivers to use U.S. 20, Cline Avenue and I-80/94.

