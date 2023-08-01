Gary Police honor K-9 killed in the line of duty

The Gary Police Department paid tribute to a fallen K-9 Tuesday. K-9 Falco was shot and killed July 13, while he and his handler, Corporal Angel Lozano, conducted a traffic stop.

During a memorial service at Marquette Park Tuesday, K-9 program supervisor Sergeant John Artibey said Falco apprehended numerous criminals, helped with drug seizures, and found several missing children and endangered adults, during his nine-year career. "It's extremely sad for what's happened to Falco, but at the end of the day, he did what he was trained to do: protect lives and certainly protect his handler, which he did extremely well," Artibey said. "I believe he saved Corporal Lozano's life."

Police Chief Anthony Titus said Falco's actions are a reminder of the sacrifices that all officers are called to make. "Falco did not hesitate, did not ask, 'What are we doing? Why am I getting out of the car? Why am I showing up for the call?' He just answered the call. He got out of the car. He heard what his handler said. He observed what was occurring, and he did his job," Titus said.

Mayor Jerome Prince called Falco a noble warrior who gave selflessly. "It's our responsibility to remember him and honor his service with the greatest demonstration that we could possibly give, and that is to continue to find ways to work together collectively, to make not only the city of Gary safe, but this entire county, as well as the entire state," Prince said.

Falco was 10 years old.