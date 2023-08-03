State Road 2 to close east of Valparaiso next week

Another round of road projects are coming to the Valparaiso area Monday.

State Road 2 is scheduled to close just west of Porter County Road 400 East, for a small structure replacement. That closure is expected to continue through the end of November. The Indiana Department of Transportation's official detour follows State Road 49 and U.S. 6.

Meanwhile, the city of Valparaiso plans to close West Street between Marsh and Horse Prairie from Monday through Thursday, weather permitting. Interim Chief Deputy Engineer Bill Laird told the board of works last week that crews will be replacing the north sidewalk.

"West Street over there is pretty narrow, and to allow residents to park on the street since they won't have access to their driveways and to have the equipment performing the work, we'd like to close that stretch of West Street to through traffic," Laird explained. "We'll maintain it for local traffic."

When West Street reopens, Campbell Street should reopen around the same time, near the future Journeyman Distillery site.