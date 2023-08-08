Veteran Gary firefighter named city's next fire chief

The city of Gary has a new fire chief. Mark Terry was appointed to the position Tuesday by Mayor Jerome Prince.

The announcement came 39 years to the day after Terry first joined the Gary Fire Department, according to a city press release. During that time, Terry has served in a number of positions, including emergency medical services director, division chief and acting deputy chief.

Terry said in a statement that “It’s an honor and a privilege to lead the men and women of the Gary Fire Department," and that he looks forward to working with them to conquer the city's challenges.

Terry replaces Sean O'Donnell, who's served as fire chief since January 2020. The city says O'Donnell will return to the firefighting ranks.