Merrillville Town Council taking aim at dangerous driving

The Merrillville Town Council hopes a traffic study will cut down on speeding and dangerous driving. Council members agreed Tuesday to request proposals from qualified engineering firms, according to a town press release. The town plans to pay for the study with American Rescue Plan funds.

Council President Rick Bella complained about motorists texting while driving, not paying attention to traffic signals and speeding on the streets where they live. He said better street configurations, properly timed stoplights and new turn lanes can help — but the town needs a comprehensive plan, not a band aid approach.

Council members hope a traffic study will help them prioritize the areas that need improvements first.