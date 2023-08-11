Merrillville seeks interim town manager

Merrillville is looking for an interim town manager. The town says former town manager Patrick Reardon resigned from the role in July.

The town council plans to conduct a nationwide search for his successor. In the meantime, it's taking applications for an interim town manager to lead the town on a temporary basis.

Council President Rick Bella said in a statement that they're looking for someone with experience in local government administration — with strong leadership, organizational and communication skills, along with knowledge of finance, economic development and planning. Merrillville engineering administrator and street department director Steve King is serving as acting town manager, until an interim town manager is hired.