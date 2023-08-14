Porter County to get structural analysis on parking garage

The parking garage at the Porter County Administration Building could soon be getting some repairs. Facilities Management Director Daniel Sullivan says the 32-year-old garage is in surprisingly good condition, but some needs are beginning to show.

"There's been a few pieces of concrete that fall out during the wintertime in particular and during the seams, and so the issue, primarily, there is needing to replace seals on top," Sullivan told the county commissioners last week.

He said replacing all the seals could cost $150,000 to $175,000. As a first step, the commissioners agreed to hire American Structurepoint for $7,950 to conduct a structural analysis and provide suggestions on how to phase the work over the coming years. Sullivan hopes to have the analysis done within the next month, so the most pressing work could be done before winter.