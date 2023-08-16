Highland Fire Chief Bill Timmer remembered by town leaders

Highland Fire Chief Bill Timmer is being remembered as a dedicated leader in times of crisis. Highland leaders shared their memories of Timmer during Monday's town council meeting, hours after his sudden death.

Clerk-Treasurer Mark Herak knew Timmer for decades. "When it came to the scene management, tactically, he was it. He really was. And you couldn't ask for a better person," Herak said.

That came in handy, not only during fires but also when the town was faced with the COVID-19 pandemic. Council member Mark Schocke said Timmer quickly assembled department heads and other town leaders to make a game plan to keep the government running and support the community.

"He was the leader. He really was the leader of that emergency situation, when nobody really knew how to deal with it or what to do, and he really took charge in that crazy time."

Timmer also led efforts to stockpile personal protective equipment throughout Lake County, according to Town Council President Tom Black. "He was not above being a team player. He was actually, you could call him, a team captain, the way he lived," Black said.

Timmer's influence can even be seen in the way 911 calls are handled in Lake County, said Highland IT Director Ed Dabrowski. "The state instituted some rules, and it was really haphazard. Chief Timmer was pretty influential in uniforming and standardizing Lake County's 911. That was a very controversial thing 15 years ago," Dabrowski said.

Funeral services for Chief Timmer are this Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at the Highland Central Fire Station on Highway Avenue, with visitation there from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Assistant Fire Chief Michael Pipta will serve as acting chief, until the town can search for a permanent replacement.