Highland Council approves sewer rate hike

Highland residents will soon see a sewer rate hike. Under an ordinance passed by the town council Monday, the average household using 4,000 gallons will pay another $9.14 a month — an increase of almost 33 percent.

Highland is passing along costs it's being charged by the Hammond Sanitary District. Clerk-Treasurer Mark Herak said the town initially thought that a cost of service study would prove Hammond was overcharging Highland, but it ended up showing the opposite.

"Griffith has the same problem, same thing with Whiting, and so the part that we're changing is strictly the monthly rate based upon meter usage," Herak explained. "So the more you use, you know, more."

Council member Mark Schocke said approving the rate hike left a bad taste in his mouth, but taking no action would quickly bankrupt the town. "We really don't have a choice," Schocke said. "If we continue to have the rates the way that they are, because of the way that Hammond has increased the rates and the way that we've had to agree through litigation, there's really no other option."

The town council is also looking to issue up to $9 million dollars in bonds to help pay for future sewer system upgrades, outlined in a consent decree.