Wheel falls off semi, injures five people changing flat tire on I-80/94, say Indiana State Police

A group of people trying to change a flat tire on I-80/94 were hurt Tuesday, when they were hit by another tire that fell of a semi.

Indiana State Police say a passenger vehicle was parked along the right eastbound shoulder, just past the state line, while the occupants were outside trying to change the tire. That's when a semi passed by, and a wheel disengaged from the trailer.

Troopers say the wheel traveled east along the barrier wall and then hit a 15-year-old boy who was helping with the tire change. He was eventually taken to a Chicago hospital for potentially life-threatening injuries. Four others were also hurt.

Police don't think drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash, but toxicology results are pending.