Local News

Willie Mae Durr honored with honorary street naming

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Michael Gallenberger
Published August 17, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT
JoeyBLS Photography

A longtime Hammond activist is being honored by the city. The city council passed an ordinance Monday, designating the 1000 block of Moss Street as “Honorary Willie Mae Durr Street.”

During the 60 years she lived in Hammond, Durr served on a number of boards and committees, including the library board and the YMCA board. She passed away in 2019, at the age of 96.

Durr was fondly remembered by council member Bill Emerson Sr. "Just a great person, and I really had a lot of respect for her and all that she did," Emerson said.

Durr's son, Derrick, expressed his appreciation for the honor. "My mother did a lot for the city. This would have made her very proud and makes me very happy," he said.

An official sign unveiling is planned for this Saturday, the 100th anniversary of Durr's birth. The ceremony will take place between noon and 2:00 p.m. near her longtime home on Moss Street.

Michael Gallenberger
