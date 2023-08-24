Plans moving forward for Porter County jail, highway garage and former sheriff's residence

Plans are coming together for some Porter County government facilities.

The county commissioners Monday hired the Skillman Corporation to serve as construction manager to oversee upgrades at the jail and highway department facilities. They also approved an architectural design contract for the highway facilities with A&Z Engineering, for a cost of $857,500. That's based on a projected $11,392,500 construction cost.

On Tuesday, the county council agreed to appropriate an initial $350,000. Council President Jeremy Rivas felt it would move the projects beyond what he called the "arbitrary numbers" that have been discussed so far.

"I don't think there's a question that we need to do them and that we're going to have to bond," Rivas said. "So moving forward, at least engaging the architects and getting them to work, is going to give us a clearer picture, moving forward, on costs and timelines."

The commissioners plan to finalize an architectural contract for the jail with DLZ in the coming weeks. County Attorney Scott McClure said the jail project would likely focus on more pressing needs, before looking into enhancements like facilities for mental health or work release.

Meanwhile, Porter County appears to have a tenant lined up for the former sheriff's residence, which used to house the county museum. A&Z Engineering submitted the lone rental bid, at $1,902.85 a month for three years. Commissioner Barb Regnitz said she showed the facility to multiple people, some more than once.

The commissioners expect to finalize a lease at an upcoming meeting. A&Z would likely be able to move in January 1, following renovations to the first floor.