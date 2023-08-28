© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Regionally Speaking: U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan unveils his Community Project funding requests for Fiscal Year 2024

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Dee Dotson
Published August 28, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT
Lakeshore Public Media

In his second term representing Indiana's First Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan recently announced his Community Project Funding requests for Fiscal Year 2024. The wish list includes requests for funding infrastructure projects as well as more than $15 million in federal funds to help meet the needs of local governments and police departments to support community organizations across the Region. The requests have been included in the House version of the Fiscal Year 2024 appropriations measures and must be approved by both the House and Senate prior to being signed into law. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Congressman Frank J. Mrvan about the requests for the earmarked funds as well as get a congressional update.

Tags
Local News Local Newsregionally speakingFrank MrvanCongressman Frank J. MrvanInfrastructureSteelGary steel millsSteel in Northwest IndianaEconomyIndiana economyNWI economybipartisanshipUnion Workersveterans' healthcarenorthwest Indiana healthcareBudgetHouse Budget Proposal
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson