Regionally Speaking: U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan unveils his Community Project funding requests for Fiscal Year 2024

In his second term representing Indiana's First Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan recently announced his Community Project Funding requests for Fiscal Year 2024. The wish list includes requests for funding infrastructure projects as well as more than $15 million in federal funds to help meet the needs of local governments and police departments to support community organizations across the Region. The requests have been included in the House version of the Fiscal Year 2024 appropriations measures and must be approved by both the House and Senate prior to being signed into law. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Congressman Frank J. Mrvan about the requests for the earmarked funds as well as get a congressional update.