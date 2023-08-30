Transportation Secretary Buttigieg touts federal infrastructure funding in Gary

Federally-funded infrastructure projects are bringing jobs and opportunities to communities that had felt forgotten. That was the message U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg shared during a visit to Gary on Wednesday.

"We’re about building bridges. We’re not interested in banning books," Buttigieg said. "We’re about accelerating construction, not culture wars. We’re getting stuff done to make people better off."

Buttigieg toured Gary/Chicago International Airport, which has gotten $8 million in federal funding over the last two fiscal years and is in the running for another $3.5 million. Much of that is being used to expand the airport's cargo business.

He also highlighted other infrastructure projects taking place in Northwest Indiana, including road improvements, the double tracking of the South Shore Line and the expansion of commuter rail to Dyer. "It opens up so much opportunity," Buttigieg said. "It means that people can get to jobs in areas that otherwise just would’ve been too far away or people without access to a car or with a disability or, for whatever reason, did not or could not drive, aren’t going to be cut off from opportunity.”

During the visit, Buttigieg met with steelworkers and apprentice ironworkers. It was also an opportunity for him to thank U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan (D-Highland) for supporting the Biden administration's infrastructure bill.

Mrvan said the investments will have a big impact in the region. "What we’re really talking about is putting men and women in our community to work, putting food on the table and logistically saying to the world, ‘the Gary Airport is open for business,’" Mrvan said.

Buttigieg was also scheduled to visit Elkhart, Indianapolis and Chicago this week.