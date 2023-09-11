Portage Port Authority may seek ARPA funds for marina upgrades

The city of Portage continues working on funding arrangements for marina improvements. The project would include an accessible fishing pier, fish cleaning station and upgraded parking lot.

"That's a transformational project for the marina," city council member Ferdinand Alvarez told the rest of the council last week. "An investment of over a million dollars is the most that has been invested into the marina since its inception."

He said the Portage Port Authority is in the process of getting a $1.4 million grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Now, it wants the city council to allocate $350,000 in matching funds from the city's share of American Rescue Plan money.

Mayor Sue Lynch was happy to see the project moving forward. "It's good news that the port is really working hard to transform themselves," Lynch said. "It's been a long time the port has just kind of sat there."

The port authority is expected to provide more information to the city council over the coming months.