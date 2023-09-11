© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Regionally Speaking: PNW Center for Global Studies to host conference on immigration

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published September 11, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT
Purdue University Northwest

Purdue University Northwest Center for Global Studies will host a free day-long conference titled "Immigration Rights and Obstacles" Thursday, September 21, 2023 on the Hammond regional campus.
Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Lee Artz, Ph.D., director of the Center for Global Studies about the event including an interactive community and student information tabling session which will allow attendees opportunities to speak with organizations working on immigration.

The conference starts at 11:00 a.m. and will take place in the Student Union & Library Building. Registration is free and can be completed at https://cgsconference.ticketleap.com/immigration/. The event is open to the PNW community and the public. More event information is available at pnw.edu/immigration-conference.

