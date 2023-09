Bus ridership is up at the Gary Public Transportation Corporation. The GPTC said on Facebook that three of its routes have surpassed pre-pandemic ridership levels: the Broadway Metro Express, R2 Merrillville Shuttle and R4 Lakeshore South.

Last month saw the highest ridership overall since the start of the pandemic. So far this month, the BMX ridership is 35 percent ahead of last year's levels, following the increase in frequency and introduction of electric buses.