Two Porter County officials are out of their positions, following Tuesday's commissioners meeting

A pair of Porter County officials are out of their positions, following Tuesday's county commissioners meeting.

The commissioners voted unanimously to remove Jessica Jepsen from the board of health, following comments she reportedly made on social media. She was a vocal critic of mask mandates, even before she was appointed to the board in January. Commissioner Jim Biggs said Tuesday that he doesn't necessarily disagree with many of her viewpoints, but her comment was the straw that broke the camel's back.

"It was beyond unprofessional," Biggs said. "It was reckless, and it actually put this county into a libelous position by saying it because she was on the board at the time she said it."

Biggs said discussions with Jepsen were not productive, and her promised resignation did not arrive by Tuesday's meeting. "I talked to Jessica for over an hour," Biggs explained. "I told her what my feeling was. I gave her every benefit to ask me any question she wanted to ask or to plead her innocence, and I got none of that."

Meanwhile, Development & Storm Water Director Bob Thompson informed the commissioners of his resignation. "It's not how I wanted to end a 33-year career," Thomspon told the commissioners. "After camping with my family this weekend, it was decided that it's best. I do not want to work here anymore. I am moving on."

Thompson has recently been criticized for his handling of the proposed Malden Solar project, whose application he ultimately rejected as incomplete. He told the commissioners he feels he's done nothing wrong, but he can no longer work for the county. Thompson also thanked his staff for supporting him in recent weeks.

Commissioner Laura Blaney called Thompson's departure a big loss. "I have been a part of county government for over 20 years now, and I have found Bob Thompson to be one of our best," Blaney said. "And I'm just sick to see him go."