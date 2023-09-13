© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News

Regionally Speaking: NWI financial advisor Greg Hammer on Retirement Risky Riddle: How much stock exposure is enough? 

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published September 13, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT
Hammer Financial Group, Inc.

From inflation to interest rates to market volatility, it's no wonder many retirees are looking for ways to boost their retirement income, but some are looking in the wrong places. A staggering 37% of baby boomers are holding more equity than experts recommend for their life stage, according to new data from Fidelity. With the urge to bridge investment gaps or to compensate for portfolio shortcomings, some boomers are tempted to take on more stock market risk. Northwest Indiana financial advisor, Greg Hammer, President and CEO of Hammer Financial Group, Inc. joins Lakeshore Public Radio host Dee Dotson to explain the potential consequences baby boomers can face if their stock exposure is currently too high and how investors can evaluate and adjust their current stock exposure to reduce their overall risk.

The Bucket Plan is a must-read book for anyone serious about creating a practical and sensible plan for his or her retirement years. For more information visit https://thebucketplanbook.com/.

For a complete list of upcoming seminars hosted by Hammer Financial Group, Inc. visit https://www.hammerfinancialgroup.com/financial-seminars

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
