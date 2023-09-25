Makerspaces coming to Hammond middle and high schools, as district pursues STEM certifications

School City of Hammond is working to boost its STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education offerings. The school board last week approved a bid from 1st Maker Space to install makerspaces at Hammond Central and Morton high schools, as well as Eggers and Scott middle schools.

Superintendent Scott Miller said it's part of the schools' effort to get a STEM certification. "We are a district that is in year three of four of New Tech," Miller explained. "Many of those projects could be more lifelike if kids were actually able to produce them, and this is going to give them the capabilities to be able to produce the projects that they're making."

Each makerspace will include maker tables, laser cutters and 3D printers, among other equipment. The total cost is $674,206.08, including training and curriculum. That will be covered by Title I, II and IV grants from 2022, along with ESSER funding.

The school board also agreed to join the New Tech Network College Access Collaborative. Assistant Superintendent of Academic Services Michele Riise said the free collaborative will help Hammond bridge the gap from high school to students' chosen career paths.

"We'll be tapping into resources and other school districts that have done this work, to make sure that we make it seamless, and we will utilize what they found to be true, to be positive and rewarding for their kids and try to implement them here at the School City of Hammond," Riise said.

Board member Carlotta Blake-King abstained from voting on both items. She questioned when these efforts would lead to an actual STEM certification. The school board hopes to get an update during an upcoming work session.