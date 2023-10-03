© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
GPTC to take comments on proposed route changes

By Michael Gallenberger
Published October 3, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT
provided by GPTC

The Gary Public Transportation Corporation is looking at potential route changes. Routes L1, L3 and L5 would be suspended and replaced with a new crosstown feeder. A new service would connect Hobart to Indiana University Northwest, while service on Grant would be increased to every 30 minutes.

GPTC staff will share details in a virtual presentation on Wednesday, October 11 at 3:30 p.m. A public hearing will be held Wednesday, November 1 at 3:30 p.m. in the Gary Metro Center Board Room. Passengers can also comment by email, phone or mail.

Michael Gallenberger
