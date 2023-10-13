© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Schererville Council adopts $53.8 million 2024 budget but cuts expected

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published October 13, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT
Michael Gallenberger
/
Lakeshore Public Media

The town of Schererville expects its property tax rate to remain about the same, under the 2024 budget. Like many local governments, the town aimed slightly high with its budget proposal, with the expectation that the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance will trim the final version.

Clerk-Treasurer Mike Troxell told the town council Wednesday that he expects the final tax rate will end up at 0.5192, a slight decrease from this year's. "So, this is all a good budget, and it is sustainable," Troxell said.

As it stands, the 2024 budget adopted by the town council Wednesday totals almost $53.8 million, including a $14.2 million general fund. The state is expected to give a final version later this year.

