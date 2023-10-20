Valparaiso School Board finalizes teacher contract, approves raises for support staff

The Valparaiso School Board has finalized the 2023-2024 teacher contract. It raises the starting salary to $53,100, a $2,100 increase. Returning teachers get a $2,800 raise, plus a one-percent, referendum-funded retention stipend at the end of this semester.

Valparaiso Teachers Association President Annie Schoenfelt thanked Superintendent Dr. Jim McCall and the entire negotiations team for a smooth process. "I know that it's not the case everywhere, and so I am very grateful to be a part of that and be able to do this on the behalf of our teachers, so thank you," Schoenfelt said during Thursday's school board meeting.

The school board also approved similar raises for administrators and support staff. Superintendent McCall said most returning staff will get a 4.5-percent increase, while new hires will get a three-percent raise. Additional increases are planned in January for bus drivers and paraprofessionals.

