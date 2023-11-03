Overnight lane closures return to I-80/94 this weekend

I-80/94 will have another round of overnight lane closures this weekend.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says eastbound lane restrictions will be in place from 9:00 tonight (Friday) to 10:00 a.m. Saturday for pavement striping. Lane closures may continue Saturday night into Sunday morning, if needed.

Westbound lane restrictions will be in place from 8:00 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday for preliminary work, before crews move westbound traffic back to its normal configuration from 8:00 p.m. Sunday to 5:00 a.m. Monday. If work isn't done by then, there could be more lane closures Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Schedules could change, depending on the weather.

Meanwhile, in the Dyer/Schererville area, 77th Avenue will be closed next week for utility work between Calumet Avenue and St. John Road. Weather-permitting, 77th will be closed from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Lake County Highway Department asks drivers to use Sheffield, 81st and Patterson as a detour.