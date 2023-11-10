Regionally Speaking: Webb House, Inc. dedicated to serving homeless women veterans

Webb House Inc. Center for Homeless Veterans, is hoping to build a home where 10 female veterans at a time can live temporarily while receiving work training and obtaining housing of their own. The 3-story house, which was designated as a group home, is proposed to be built at 7800 Grant St. and would be named after Marine Sgt. Jeannette Winters, a Gary native and first woman Marine killed in combat in Afghanistan. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Robert Farmer, executive director of Webb House, Inc.

