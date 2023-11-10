© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking: Webb House, Inc. dedicated to serving homeless women veterans

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published November 10, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST
Webb House, Inc. Center for Homeless Veterans

Webb House Inc. Center for Homeless Veterans, is hoping to build a home where 10 female veterans at a time can live temporarily while receiving work training and obtaining housing of their own. The 3-story house, which was designated as a group home, is proposed to be built at 7800 Grant St. and would be named after Marine Sgt. Jeannette Winters, a Gary native and first woman Marine killed in combat in Afghanistan. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Robert Farmer, executive director of Webb House, Inc.

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
