Franciscan Health Crown Point to add cancer center, thanks to White Foundation donation

A record donation to the Franciscan Health Foundation will pave the way for a new cancer center in Crown Point. Franciscan Health says The Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation has donated $30 million to the foundation, its largest donation ever. That'll let Franciscan build a three-story Dean and Barbara White Cancer Center at its new Crown Point hospital at I-65 and U.S. 231.

Franciscan Health Crown Point President and CEO Dr. Daniel McCormick says the facility will let the hospital take part in important clinical trials and recruit outstanding clinicians, according to a Franciscan Health press release.

The 71,000-square-foot diagnostic and treatment center is scheduled to open in early 2026.