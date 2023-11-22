Hammond School Board appoints new principal for Scott Middle School

The new principal of Scott Middle School in Hammond is getting to work. Kerchell Hobson was officially appointed to the position by the school board Tuesday, but she actually took over November 13.

"We've been starting out with addressing the climate and culture at Scott Middle School, and from there, we will begin to focus on the academics, starting with the modern classroom," Hobson told board members.

The school had a number of challenges in the first months of this school year, with parents and guardians complaining of multiple schedule changes and a teacher walkout prompting an unexpected e-learning day, followed by the resignation of former principal Andrew Merritt.

Hobson told board members that she's "super honored" to serve as principal. "The teachers have been amazing. They are the most hardworking group of people that I've seen in a long time," Hobson said. "The students have been great. They are exciting about learning, and they have been giving me a very warm welcome."

Board member Carlotta Blake-King abstained from voting on the consent agenda that included Hobson's hiring.