Regionally Speaking: Salvation Army Northwest Indiana Command Center kicks of 2023 Red Kettle drive

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published November 22, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST

The Salvation Army's bell ringers, a longtime fixture outside malls and stores around the U.S including Southlake Mall in Lake County, are a staple holiday tradition. The familiar red-kettle campaign's roots go back more than a century. The charitable organization relies on its red-kettle campaign's donations to raise enough money to help millions of Americans around the holidays. That's especially true this year, with so many people unemployed, underemployed and otherwise facing higher monthly bills due to rising inflation. This year's Red Kettle Campaign goal is a total of $335,000 which includes $100,000 at Porter County; $100,000 at Hammond-Munster; $75,000 at Gary-Merrillville; and $60,000 at East Chicago. Lakeshore Public Media's Dee Dotson speaks to Major Chris Marques Northwest Indiana Area Commander serving Lake and Porter Counties about the campaign.

Local News Local Newsregionally speakingSalvation Armycharitable givingnorthwest Indiana charitable giving
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
