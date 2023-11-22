Regionally Speaking: Salvation Army Northwest Indiana Command Center kicks of 2023 Red Kettle drive

The Salvation Army's bell ringers, a longtime fixture outside malls and stores around the U.S including Southlake Mall in Lake County, are a staple holiday tradition. The familiar red-kettle campaign's roots go back more than a century. The charitable organization relies on its red-kettle campaign's donations to raise enough money to help millions of Americans around the holidays. That's especially true this year, with so many people unemployed, underemployed and otherwise facing higher monthly bills due to rising inflation. This year's Red Kettle Campaign goal is a total of $335,000 which includes $100,000 at Porter County; $100,000 at Hammond-Munster; $75,000 at Gary-Merrillville; and $60,000 at East Chicago. Lakeshore Public Media's Dee Dotson speaks to Major Chris Marques Northwest Indiana Area Commander serving Lake and Porter Counties about the campaign.