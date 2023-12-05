Crown Point Council considers variance, special use requests

The Crown Point City Council on Monday considered three variance and special use requests recommended by the board of zoning appeals.

Council members voted not to let a resident at 612 Merrillville Road divide the house for multiple families. Council member Laura Sauerman said that based on the last BZA meeting, she was led to believe that the resident wanted to be able to have a family member move into the house — something that wouldn't by itself require a variance. But she felt the fact that they're requesting a second service meter opens the possibility of renting part of it out to other tenants. There were also concerns about ingress and egress requirements, but getting the necessary inspections was complicated by the fact that it didn't have the necessary variance yet.

Council members did agree to let a property owner put a duplex at 10003 Merrillville Road.

They also approved a variance letting McCormick Real Estate move its office to 756 Madison Street. That building has been used for office space in the past, but it's actually zoned for industrial development. That means a variance was required before another business could move in.