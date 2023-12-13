© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Treasurer Daniel Elliott joins Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor for ceremonial bond signing

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published December 13, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST
Indiana State Treasurer Daniel Elliott and Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor are joined by State Rep. Julie Olthoff, Hobart Mayor-Elect Josh Huddlestun and other elected officials for a ceremonial bond signing at Hobart City Hall on Dec. 13.
provided by State Treasurer's Office
Indiana State Treasurer Daniel Elliott and Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor are joined by State Rep. Julie Olthoff, Hobart Mayor-Elect Josh Huddlestun and other elected officials for a ceremonial bond signing at Hobart City Hall on Dec. 13.

State Treasurer Daniel Elliott joined Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor for a ceremonial bond signing Tuesday.

The State Treasurer's Office says the financing was a result of House Bill 1454. It included measures aimed at helping Hobart, the Merrillville Community School Corporation and other entities affected by the Southlake Mall property tax assessment issue, by helping them get long-term, low-interest bonds. The 25-year loan issued by the State Treasurer's Office has a zero-percent interest rate.

In a statement, Mayor Snedecor called it "an example of how government should work — state agencies working with local officials to address an imminent fiscal emergency." Treasurer Elliott said he hopes the bond alleviates the financial strain caused by the property tax assessment issue and ushers in a "new era of economic stability for the City of Hobart."
Tags
Local News Hobart Mayor Brian SnedecorIndiana State TreasurerDaniel Elliottproperty taxes
Michael Gallenberger
See stories by Michael Gallenberger