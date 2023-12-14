Indiana State Police K9 shot while pursuing suspect in Gary

A Gary man was arrested following a police chase Thursday morning, but not before an Indiana State Police K9 was shot and a trooper crashed into a ditch. Troopers say it began around 8:30, when they saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen driving west on I-80.

Police say they tried to pull it over on I-65, but the driver allegedly kept going, leading police onto the Toll Road, I-80/94 and local roads in Gary. Police say one trooper ran off the road while trying to avoid hitting another vehicle on I-80 and ended up in a ditch.

Troopers say the fleeing vehicle stopped at 21st and Wisconsin, and a foot chase began. It was during that foot chase that K9 Rogue was reportedly shot in her paw.

Rogue was taken to an animal hospital for emergency treatment and is expected to make a full recovery. The trooper involved in the crash wasn't hurt.

Damontae Reed, 22, is accused of auto theft, resisting law enforcement while operating a motor vehicle and reckless driving.