Portage Council approves annexation, paving way for another subdivision

More residential developments are moving forward in Portage, but not without opposition. The city council recently voted six-to-one to annex about 38 acres north of 700 North between 450 and 500 West.

It's part of Providence Real Estate Development's proposed 120-acre Carlson Farm subdivision. It calls for 325 units, including two sizes of detached single-family homes, along with paired villas.

Council member Ferdinand Alvarez cast the lone opposing vote. "Here in Portage, it seems that the community members are against annexation," Alvarez said. "The voters have spoken, most recently. And I can't, unfortunately, in good conscience, support this project, and I would ask the council to vote against it."

The council tabled the related fiscal plan, to give members a chance to discuss it individually with the developer before approval.

Meanwhile, the developers of the proposed Sandy Trails subdivision will have to move forward without their requested planned development overlay. They say it would've made it easier for them to incorporate commercial property and a park into the residential development.

But plan commission member Denise Little felt the current zoning was sufficient for what they want to do. "I implore you to deny this," Little told council members. "They can get through with an M-1 [zone]. They're not putting in a community center, swimming pools, restaurants. They do have the commercial, but they don't need the [planned unit development] for the commercial."

Council members unanimously denied the planned development overlay, at the plan commission's recommendation.