Regionally Speaking: NWI financial advisor on money moves to make before the end of 2023

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published November 17, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST

With the end of the year approaching, many people would rather be snowboarding, attending a holiday party or planning what to wear to ring in the new year, than work on their financial house. Who would blame them when 2023 brought several bank failures, inflation, a flat stock market and talks of a recession. Nonetheless financial advisors recommend that you take some time to work on your financial house before 2024. Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer, President and CEO of Hammer Financial Group joins Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson to explain some of the money moves you should consider before the end of the year to help you start 2024 financially strong.

For more information visit https://www.hammerfinancialgroup.com/
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson