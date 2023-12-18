Regionally Speaking: NWI financial advisor on money moves to make before the end of 2023

With the end of the year approaching, many people would rather be snowboarding, attending a holiday party or planning what to wear to ring in the new year, than work on their financial house. Who would blame them when 2023 brought several bank failures, inflation, a flat stock market and talks of a recession. Nonetheless financial advisors recommend that you take some time to work on your financial house before 2024. Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer, President and CEO of Hammer Financial Group joins Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson to explain some of the money moves you should consider before the end of the year to help you start 2024 financially strong.

For more information visit https://www.hammerfinancialgroup.com/