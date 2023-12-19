Hammond Council votes to support legislation authorizing future food and beverage tax

Hammond's efforts to add a food and beverage tax continue to move forward. The city council passed a resolution Monday supporting legislation at the statehouse that would let the city add a one-percent tax for 20 years.

Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. hopes it would raise enough money to finance $30 million dollars worth of projects over that time, like a new West Lake Corridor station in downtown Hammond. "We do have a pad picked out," McDermott told council members. "It's been designed and engineered. We just need the money. This project would fit nicely into that."

The mayor would also like to expand volleyball facilities at the Hammond Sportsplex and add covered seating to the Wolff Lake Pavilion to attract more summer events.

Hammond has partnered with Munster to study exactly how much revenue the proposed tax would bring to the two communities. But before their councils may actually implement the tax, the Indiana General Assembly has to grant permission.

McDermott said a lack of action at the county level is prompting cities and towns to try to implement food and beverage taxes themselves. "Because the state views the county as probably unlikely to pass this tax, they're giving the option to municipalities," McDermott told the council.

He said it's a great opportunity to develop Hammond. "That's not a big tax. And for the people that don't like tax and there's plenty of them out there, I acknowledge, the easiest way to avoid this tax is to not go out to dinner. If you don't go out to dinner, you will not pay this. This is a voluntary tax," McDermott said.

Merrillville got state permission to add a food and beverage tax last legislative session. Its town council will hold a special meeting Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the implementation of the tax and take public comment. A final vote is possible as soon as December 26.