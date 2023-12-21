Regionally Speaking: State Senator Dan Dernulc on the upcoming 2024 Indiana legislative session

The 2024 Indiana General Assembly will convene January 8, 2024 in Indianapolis at the Statehouse. The non-budget legislative session will be a short less controversial one than in years past. Indiana policymakers plan to prioritize education as well as work to improve laws already on the books for the betterment of all Hoosiers. Lakeshore Public Media will be speaking with several northwest Indiana elected office to get a preview the upcoming session. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to state Senator Dan Dernulc a Republican representing Senate District 1 (Highland). State Sen. Dernulc also shares his take on Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion deal to acquire U.S. Steel.

