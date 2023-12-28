Board appointments stir up political divisions in Schererville

The appointment of members to Schererville's park and safety boards drew frustration from Republicans during Wednesday's special town council meeting.

A slate of nominations was read by council member Robin Arvanitis (D-1st), but president Tom Schmitt (D-4th) refused to allow council member Kevin Connelly (R-2nd) to make any other nominations or to discuss each appointment individually before taking a vote.

Connelly ended up voting against all three board of safety appointments: Democrats George Kouros and David Jaroszewski, along with mid-term replacement Republican Giovanni Veitkus.

"I'd hoped that we would read and vote on each item individually, but that didn't happen," Connelly said. "I did have a nominee for the Republican resignation, and that wasn't heard at all."

Council member Caleb Johnson (R-5th) also voted against the appointment of Veitkus, whose wife, Ashley, challenged Johnson in the May primary. "He's not a true Republican and should not be appointed in that position without Republican input, which the Democrats are attempting to do here today," Johnson said.

In September, Veitkus publicly called out Johnson for allegedly keeping chickens on his property, in violation of Schererville's ordinances.

Johnson, likewise, voted against appointing to the park board Jennifer Wilson, his opponent in November's general election. "I'm assuming that's just a political appointment, just to try and get her some publicity," Johnson said.

He also opposed letting Arvanitis continue as the council's liaison to the plan commission and board of zoning appeals, saying he hadn't seen her at any of their meetings.

Resident Anthony Ferraro voiced his opposition to the appointment process during public comment.

"What I just witnessed in that last vote, frankly, was the most disgusting display of partisan politics over public safety that I ever thought I may not live to see as a member of this community, and you should be ashamed of yourself," Ferraro said.