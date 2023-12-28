© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Northwest Indiana organizations awarded employer-sponsored child care grants

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published December 28, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST
Jeanie Lindsay
/
IPB News

Indiana employers are getting funding to help their workers access child care. The Family and Social Services Administration has awarded $18.1 million in employer-sponsored child care grants. Organizations can use that money to offer onsite or near-site child care, reserve seats in local child care programs or give workers child care assistance benefits, among other options.

Locally, the LaPorte Community School Corporation got $750,000. The Northwest Indiana Forum Foundation was awarded $287,500. Regional Care Group in Merrillville received $350,000, and American Licorice Company in LaPorte got $200,000.

The program is funded through Indiana's remaining federal COVID-19 relief money. It was developed through a partnership with the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, with support from the Indiana Manufacturers Association.

Thirty-three of the 64 employers getting grant funding this round plan to offer child care on-site. Another round of recipients will be announced in early 2024.
Local News Indiana Family and Social Services AdministrationIndiana Chamber of CommerceIndiana Manufacturers Association
Michael Gallenberger
