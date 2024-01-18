INDOT preparing for winter storm

The Indiana Department of Transportation's gearing up for lake effect snow.

Matt Deitchley is the deputy commissioner for INDOT's LaPorte District. He told the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission Thursday morning that crews have been out 24/7 since last week and will continue to be.

"I expect certain areas to be pretty dicey in the next 48 hours, potentially, with that lake effect snow, but we will do our best to take care of that," Deitchley said.

He said the bright side is that temperatures are higher, meaning road salt is more effective.

Deitchley encourages residents to visit 511in.org to check road conditions, including snowplow cameras.