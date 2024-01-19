Franciscan Health to move Crown Point emergency department to new hospital on Jan. 28

Franciscan Health has announced the date for the move of its Crown Point hospital.

At 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 28, the emergency department at the hospital on Main Street will close. At the same time, the emergency department will open at the Franciscan Health Crown Point hospital near U.S. 231 and I-65. After that, inpatients and staff will be moved from the old hospital to the new one.

The old hospital will then become the Franciscan Health Main Street Outpatient Center. Franciscan officials say it will "continue to house a variety of outpatient services."