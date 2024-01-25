Regionally Speaking: Silverstray Social helps pet families together

Kelly Carey's innate passion for animals led her to establish Silverstray Social in 2019. Since its inception, the 501c3 nonprofit organization has assisted more than 700 Gary pet families. Silverstray is the silver lining for Gary's pets before they wind up on the street, sick or in an overwhelmed shelter. We use the visibility of our highly trafficked clinics to provide a bridge to vital resources that help create a culture of caring and build a strong community. Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson is joined by Kelly, the founder of the organization about what they are doing to assist pet families in the Region.

Silverstray views families with pets as holistic units, and their approach seeks to create a template for transformative change in Gary. By nurturing a culture of caring through Silverstray, the organization is sowing the seeds for a compassionate community that encourages families to remain and not just survive but thrive on a foundation of empathy.

Kelly Carey on behalf of Silverstray will serve as a guest speaking at the National Association of Black Veterinarians conference in June to discuss the work she is doing to help pet families in Northwest Indiana.

For more information visit https://www.silverstray.org/